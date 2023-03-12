Northern Ireland dog accessories: go barking mad for Green and White Army

Co Down-based company Urban Pup, who produce designer clothes for dogs, has just signed up as the official licensed partner of the association.

Urban Pup provides the fashion conscious with stylish unrivalled couture for their pets, and Denis Kelly, the Bangor company’s managing director, is excited to link up with the Irish FA.

He explained: “When we were first approached by the IFA to design a range of shirts and accessories for man’s and woman’s best friend it was definitely one of those ‘wow’ moments.

A four-legged member of the Green and White Army

“As a lifelong fan it was very exciting to be involved with the Northern Ireland international teams and to be able to create something that was, shall we say, a little bit different from the norm.”

At Crufts which took place at the weekend, Urban Pup sponsored the Northern Ireland Obedience team who wore the official IFA Northern Ireland team kits.

He said that Urban Pup spent six months fine-tuning the range, which includes Northern Ireland-branded dog clothes, including jerseys, along with harnesses, leads and collars, based on the iconic 1967 shirt worn by George Best at the height of his powers when his skill stunned the world.

Denis added: “We are incredibly proud and pleased with the range. We are sure that the fans will love them just as much as we do and will enjoy seeing their dogs in a personalised shirt or taking them for a walk in their Northern Ireland harness or collar and lead set.”

Urban Pup is the Irish FA's official licensed partner

Stephen Bogle, head of sales and marketing at the Irish FA, said: “I would like to welcome Urban Pup to our growing list of official licensees. We’re delighted with the final products and I’m sure the GAWA (Green and White Army) will love this fantastic new range designed with their dogs in mind.

“By purchasing through official partners such as Urban Pup it helps the Irish FA to continue to invest in and develop the grassroots game across the country.”

UrbanPup.com was founded in 2007 and also does Glasgow Rangers items for dogs as well as Wallace and Gromit-inspired clothing.

The Northern Ireland branded accessories for dogs are now available at https://www.urbanpup.com/nir

The NI Obedience team wore the accessories at Crufts

