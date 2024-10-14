Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has told Executive Ministers to have “a step-change in attitude” and more priority should be given to policing in the Programme for Government proposed draft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a formal submission, the Federation, which represents 99% of PFNI officers, said the proposed draft is "a disappointment of monumental proportions" and "lacks any understanding of what officers do on behalf of this entire community."

It further states that “‘pipe dream politics must end, replaced by a new and long overdue sense of reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The submission adds: "The document adopts a delusional and myopic approach that does an enormous disservice to the men and women this Federation is proud to represent and who never question the need to step up to the plate on behalf of the public they serve. They (officers) now reasonably expect the political leaders who represent them to do the same.”

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), a representative body for officers

The Federation criticises Ministers for devoting seventeen words on policing in a document of more than 13,500 words and for failing to make policing one of the Executive’s key priorities.

PFNI Chair Liam Kelly said: “The document refers to ‘actively seeking to achieve a sufficient number of police officers in line with NDNA commitments…’ It offers seventeen words to cover an essential service that is spiralling into a deepening crisis.

"It’s akin to a disrespectful throwaway line that exposes Ministerial words as mere guff and bluster. It totally betrays police officers in a deplorable manner and clearly shows how our Ministers are tone deaf to the pleadings and rational arguments of the leadership of the PSNI.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kelly urged the Executive to apply the brake to the decline in PSNI resources and the intolerable pressures this is placing on officers.

As a result, the Federation wants the draft PfG re-written ‘to make policing front and centre’ for the remainder of the Executive mandate. It wants Ministers to commit to an increase in officer numbers to at least 7,000 over the next three years and then sign up to an expansion to at least 8,000 by 2030.

The PSNI currently has around 6,300 and is losing up to 40 officers per month. Even with the ongoing small recruitment drive, the size of the Service could slip to below 6,200 by the end of this financial year – close to 1,300 below what was envisaged for a peacetime situation and up to 2,300 short of what is needed to police a population of over 1.9 million people.

The Federation is also asking for ring-fenced funding to properly resource the PSNI’s Occupational Health Unit to treat officers presenting with a range of psychological and physiological conditions and who are currently waiting inordinate lengths of time for proper support and ongoing effective treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It argues for a more streamlined approach to annual pay awards and tougher sentences in the Courts for assaults on officers.