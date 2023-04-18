Northern Ireland families who were bereaved during Covid pandemic to gather for inquiry hearing

The livestream of the third preliminary hearing will examine the resilience and preparedness of the United Kingdom, assessing if the pandemic was properly planned for and whether the UK was adequately ready for that eventuality.

The module will scrutinise government decision-making relating to planning and seek to identify lessons that can be learnt.

The ‘Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice’ campaign group will host an event at The Resolution Centre in Belfast at which the livestream will be broadcast from 10am – 4pm on Tuesday, April 25.

The surge in coronavirus deaths prompted several lockdowns. (Credit: Getty Images)

Families unable to travel to Belfast, meanwhile, are invited to gather at the Dungannon offices of PA Duffy & Co Solicitors – the solicitors firm instructed to represent the collective voice of the campaign group, advocating at every stage the unique position and vital perspectives of Northern Irish bereaved families.

The ‘Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice’ group is being led by two bereaved daughters – Brenda Doherty from Newtownabbey, whose 82-year-old mother, Ruth Burke, the fourth person and first female to lose her life to Covid-19 in March 2020, and Portadown woman Martina Ferguson, whose mother, Ursula Derry, died as a result of the virus in January 2021 at the age of 88.

Brenda explained: “The campaign has been growing and we are continuing to bring everyone together with our legal team this time for the third preliminary hearing for Module 1 to discuss how we secure justice for families like ours who lost loved ones to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.”

Martina continued: “The bereaved families are continuing to honour those we have lost by making sure that everything is done to keep people safe in the future.

“Nobody wants to be in our position but, seeing as sadly so many of us in Northern Ireland find ourselves missing a loved one to Covid-19, we will come together to make sure our voices are heard loud and clear.”