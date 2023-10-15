Northern Ireland fans' body support for 'legitimate' anti-Casement Park chant
A section of the fanbase chanted ‘You can stick your Casement Park up your h**e’ during Saturday’s Euro 2024 qualifying win over San Marino.
In a statement to the News Letter, The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs (AONISC) – a body representing fans of the national team – not only backed the action as “legitimate” but confirmed the potential for such a response was highlighted to the Irish Football Association in advance and described it as “anticipated”.
"We had warned the Irish FA for some months that the proposal to play at Casement Park would anger and alienate a very significant number of fans, so the chanting during the game was anticipated,” read the AONISC statement. "It's a legitimate way for fans to express their opposition."
The game marked the first live senior Northern Ireland match since Tuesday’s confirmation of a successful UK and Ireland bid to host the Euro 2028 tournament.
Casement Park has been designated one of 10 host stadiums for Euro 2028 and home for any Northern Ireland fixtures based on successful qualification.
The National Stadium at Windsor Park was described by the Irish FA as sold out for Saturday’s 3-0 win over San Marino but the 18,500 capacity does not meet the 30,000-minimum standard set by UEFA for hosting games at a major tournament.
Although Casement Park has been listed in the successful UK and Ireland bid as a host venue, the GAA stadium site currently stands derelict with redevelopment plans mired in controversy and hit by delays.
The redevelopment project cost is expected to rise beyond £100m for a 34,000-plus capacity Casement Park.
On the issue of funding for the site in west Belfast, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said last week there will be a “lot of questions” for the UK Government if it funds the construction while Northern Ireland faces a budget crisis.
The GAA is part-funding the project but has yet to reach an agreement with Stormont on how to cover a multimillion-pound shortfall.