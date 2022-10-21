Northern Ireland fans on sacked boss Ian Baraclough: a great guy but it didn't work out

Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs chairman Gary McAllister believes the Irish FA made the right call in sacking Baraclough.

He said: "This is the correct decision and one that I feel the vast majority of fans will agree with.

“It has been clear that, very regrettably, a growing number of fans had lost faith in Ian.

Northern Ireland Manager Ian Baraclough has been sacked after a poor run of results. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“It must be acknowledged that the manager has worked hard and had given an opportunity to many young players, but unfortunately results and performances have been disappointing.

“Ian was always a gentleman in any interaction we had with him and we wish him every future success."

Statistician Marshall Gillespie shared Baraclough’s stats as Northern Ireland manager – 28 Played, 7 Won, 7 Drawn, 14 Lost, 27 For, 36 Against – and commented: “Never nice for anyone to lose their job. Good luck for the future Ian.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December last year, Baraclough had signed a two-year contract extension to take him through to Euro 2024, with the promise it would be extended again if Northern Ireland qualified for the finals.

He had been backed by captain Steven Davis and vice-captain Jonny Evans to turn things around after a dismal Nations League campaign, but ultimately the IFA board decided enough was enough and will now look to a new boss to aim to take Northern Ireland to the Euros – a competition the fans thoroughly enjoyed their first taste of in France in 2016.

Most fans on social media agreed with the decision, wishing the former boss all the best.

One member of the Green and White Army said: “Good luck to Bara for the future. He seems like a great guy and it's a pity things didn't work out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan added: “Nice guy, but not the right man for us.”

But not all fans were laying the blame with the manager.