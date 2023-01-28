Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service warning after house fire death spike

It comes as the parents of MLA Alex Easton are buried today after they died together following a fire in their home, and most recently, on Thursday night, when a woman in her 70s was killed in a blaze at her Fermanagh bungalow.

Alec and Ann Easton, who were both in their 80s, died at their home in Bangor on Monday while the as yet unnamed woman was pronounced died in her Enniskillen home, after emergency crews were summoned just before 6pm on Thursday night.

The previous week, on Wednesday, 52-year-old Andrew Halliday died in a fire at his home in Omagh.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) fire unit

The NIFRS said there has been a spike in accidental house fire deaths and incidents with eight people having tragically lost their lives in house fires since November 2022. There has also been a 14% increase in fire incidents in homes in the Province.

The fire service asked the public to do all they can to keep themselves, their families and neighbours safe from fire as the high risk winter period continues.

They urged everyone to check in on elderly relatives or neighbours to ensure they have working smoke alarms and that they are aware of the items in their home that can cause a fire and know how to use them safely. They said this was especially important for those in our community who live alone.

NIFRS chief Aidan Jennings said: “The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS continue to be with the family and friends of those who have tragically lost loved ones in accidental house fires.