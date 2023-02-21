Northern Ireland Housing Executive's 7% rent increase is 'body-blow' for low-income households

The increase equates to an average additional £4.86 per week, increasing the average weekly rent for tenants from £69.49 to £74.35.

The Department for Communities said the increase comes in response to the Housing Executive’s annual request for a rent increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department said the rent increase is below the rate of inflation, and will provide funding for essential maintenance, improvements and investment while also keeping the rate affordable for tenants.

Ulster Unionist Party's Andy Allen wants the Housing Executive to give tenants value for money. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

East Belfast MLA Andy Allen said the Housing Executive must ensure tenants receive value for money: “This will come as another body blow to many low-income households who are already facing intolerable pressures on their finances.

“While I accept that NIHE are themselves facing budgetary challenges, this increase is almost three times the last increase in 2020. The question must be asked: how much of this is due to the failure to effectively plan over the last decade or more?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UUP man added: “I have campaigned for many years that the NIHE must address key failures, particularly around ensuring properties are provided with insulation and other energy efficiency measures that will lower energy costs. This increase has the potential to generate over £20 million in additional rental income. The Northern Ireland Housing Executive must ensure that providing energy efficiency measures such as effective cavity wall and loft insulation alongside timely maintenance of their housing stock is a priority.

“It is lamentable that, due to the failure to establish an Executive at Stormont, there is no Communities Committee to provide the opportunity to question the Department and NIHE on their decision and ultimately the strategic direction to ensure tenants who are already hard pressed receive value for money.

Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson said the rise in Housing Executive rents will pile more pressure on struggling families: “This is the biggest rise in Housing Executive rents for many years at time when people are struggling to keep the heat and lights on.