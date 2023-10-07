Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doug Beattie MLA responded to a message by Gerry Carroll MLA on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in which Mr Carroll wrote: ‘Victory to the Palestinian Resistance’.

Mr Beattie MC, a military veteran, replied: ‘Innocent Israelis murdered, innocent Palestinians likely to pay the price. This is not acceptable.’Mr Beattie also criticised a message from Chris Hazzard, the Sinn Fein MP for South Down, who said on X: ‘Palestinians must be free to live without oppression, apartheid & colonisation As JFK said: Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable International actors must urgently stand up for peace, justice & dignity for all Free Palestine’

Mr Beattie replied: ‘Unbelievably crass remarks from an MP as bodies are dragged through the streets. #ShameFein’

Local reaction was beginning to come in around midday on Saturday, hours after Hamas sent fighters across the border and fired thousands of rockets in what it said was a new operation. Israel's premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the group would "pay a price that it hasn't known until now" as he ordered up a call of reservists.

Stephen Farry MP also criticised Gerry Carroll’s post, responding on X: ‘Shameful. All terrorism is wrong. Focus has to be on human rights and a peaceful long term solution.’

Mr Farry also wrote: ‘I unequivocally condemn Hamas's terrorist actions against Israel. They cannot be justified. Israel has the right to defend itself. I say this as someone who has often directly challenged the Israeli Government on their policies and human rights abuses. The international community must now act to prevent any further escalation. We urgently need a peaceful, long-term solution for the region that respects democracy and human rights’

As of 2pm the DUP, Alliance, Sinn Fein and SDLP leaders had not issued a message on X about the situation in Israel, or sent in press releases to the News Letter.

Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday (AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah)

The Ulster Unionist deputy leader Robbie Butler MLA issued a statement in which he said: “A terrorist attack on Israel, perpetrated by Hamas, has thrown the region into war. It has left dozens dead and hundreds wounded, bodies paraded through the streets being defiled by onlookers. There are multiple captives and a danger that it could drag Hezbollah into the latest violence.

“The aftermath will see many more innocent men, women and children killed, homes and livelihoods destroyed, and misery on an unbelievable scale.

“Such acts, as with any act of terror, must be condemned in the strongest sense by all right-minded people. To act or comment on this horror with triumphalism is nothing short of abhorrent.

“Therefore, I was shocked and disgusted to see a People Before Profit MLA – Gerry Carrol – tweet 'victory to the Palestinian resistance' as these images were being broadcast on our screens. Promoting violence and a terrorist attack in this manner is not acceptable and brings Stormont into disrepute. On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party MLA group, my Party Leader is reporting him and his comments to the Standards Commissioner.

An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed militants who entered from the Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with all those caught up in this terrorist assault and hope a peaceful resolution can be found that prevents further bloodshed and death.”

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has said Israel has "an absolute right to defend itself" as the country's prime minister said it was "at war" following the attacks from the Gaza Strip.The UK prime minister said the government is in contact with Israeli authorities

Mr Sunak, writing on X, said: "I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.

"Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.

"We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice."

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on social media: "The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians.

"The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "I utterly condemn the ongoing attacks on Israel and her citizens.

"There is no justification for this act of terror which is being perpetrated by those who seek to undermine any chance for future peace in the region.

"Israel has a right to defend herself."

Israel has blockaded Gaza since Islamic militant group Hamas gained control of the territory in 2007 and the two have fought wars ever since.

In a televised address, Mr Netanyahu made his first remarks since the Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak on Saturday.

"We are at war," Mr Netanyahu said. "Not an 'operation', not a 'round', but at war."

The prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

Hamas caught Israel off-guard on Simchat Torah, a major holiday, with a show of force including the deployment of dozens of soldiers to the country's heavily fortified border on Saturday.

The attack revived memories of the 1973 war almost 50 years to the day, in which Israel's enemies launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur.

Hezbollah congratulated Hamas, describing the attack as a response to "Israeli crimes" and saying the militants had "divine backing".