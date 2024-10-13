Northern Ireland star Jamie Dornan looking forward to ‘much-needed’ break after filming Netflix drama

Jamie Dornan has completed filming on upcoming drama The Undertow. It sees Dornan play the role of identical twins Adam and Lee alongside Station Eleven actress Mackenzie Davis, who plays Adam's wife Nicola. Photo: Diet Coke/PA Wire

Jamie Dornan looking forward to ‘much-needed’ break after filming Netflix drama

Northern Irish star Jamie Dornan says he is “ready for a much-needed break” after completing filming on upcoming drama The Undertow.

Described as a crime noir series, it sees Dornan play the role of identical twins Adam and Lee alongside Station Eleven actress Mackenzie Davis, who plays Adam’s wife Nicola.

The programme is based on the Nordisk Film Production AS television series Twin and is due to stream on Netflix.

Dornan told the PA news agency: “It will come out in 2025 and has been the longest job of my career, so I’m ready for a much-needed break!”

The actor, 42, has also recently been announced as Diet Coke’s new ambassador, featuring in the brand’s This Is My Taste campaign.

He follows in the footsteps of celebrities like Kate Moss, who have also worked with the brand over the years.

Dornan said he signed up as the campaign “particularly resonates with me as I love the idea of celebrating everyone’s individualism”.

He added: “We are all our own people and it’s fun to lean into what makes you, you.”

Having previously modelled for fashion houses including Calvin Klein, Dior and Giorgio Armani, Dornan said he chooses comfort over everything when it comes to style.

He explained: “I’m always on the move and have three very lively daughters, so need to feel comfortable.

“90% of the time I’m wearing navy and white, so I’d say my style is very classic.”

Dornan’s TV credits include his role as serial killer Paul Spector in BBC drama The Fall opposite Gillian Anderson as well as starring in another popular BBC series, The Tourist.

His films include starring in the Fifty Shades Of Grey trilogy with Dakota Johnson, as well as Sir Kenneth Branagh’s critically-acclaimed film Belfast, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Speaking about his own style, he said: “My personal style has evolved over the years and I’d say it’s probably much safer now.