Northern Ireland survivor of September 11 terrorist attacks in New York tells of her escape from floor 101 of south tower of World Trade Center

The South Tower being struck on September 11, 2001 around the 80th floor. Louise Traynor had just escaped down from the 101st level seconds before

Louise Traynor from south Armagh was one of a group of people who had been above the impact point in the south tower — the second of the skyscrapers to be hit — but escaped in the 17 minutes between the north tower being hit by a jet and her own tower being attacked by another.

Louise was for a long time traumatised by the tragedy, but now feels more able to talk about it in full, saying: “It shaped the person I am now.”

In an in-depth interview inside today, Louise, pictured, who was then 24 and is now married and back living in NI with a young family, recounts how being from Northern Ireland enhanced her instinct to leave after the north tower was hit.

Louise Traynor who worked on the 101st floor of the south tower, and lived in New York aged 24 at the time of the attacks. She now lives back in south Armagh

She and colleagues around did not know what had happened, they just heard a roar and a bang. But when Louise smelt smoke coming into her building, and saw papers floating around high in the sky, she feared there had been a bomb.

She descended 23 floors with colleagues by stairs, then took an express lift to the ground floor. Still unaware that the first tower had been hit by a jet, Louise emerged into the street seconds before her own tower was hit.

Former News Letter editor Rankin Armstrong also tells of his first-hand experience of the unfolding horror – and the surge of patriotism which followed.

Also inside today, Peter Robinson and others share their recollections of hearing of the attacks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile has declared that, two decades later, it is clear the terrorists have failed in their objectives.

