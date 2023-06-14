News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

​Northern Ireland weather: Skies are set to empty after four-day heatwave

​All good things must come to an end and after a heatwave lasting four days the Met Office has said that rain is on the way for Northern Ireland.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 14th Jun 2023, 18:59 BST- 2 min read

It has been a great time for home workers who can get away with working in beachwear while those bound by office jobs have sought parks and green areas to catch a few rays at lunchtime.​

The highest temperature today was 26.6C, recorded at Giant’s Causeway following on from 28.6C in Ballywatticock on Tuesday – the highest temperature so far this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ballywatticock, a townland in Newtownards – was put on the map last year when the highest ever temperature in Northern Ireland was recorded there in July (31.2C), only to be pipped the same month by Castlederg in Co Tyrone (31.3C).

Blue skies over Belfast City Hall on Wednesday. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerBlue skies over Belfast City Hall on Wednesday. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Blue skies over Belfast City Hall on Wednesday. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Most Popular

But this week after four straight days of temperatures above 25C thunderstorms and hail have been forecast for the Province.

In fact it would seem that the drought that has seen just 3% of June’s average rainfall so far this month is about to come to a end in style.

The Met Office said that dry weather will give way to “thundery and unstable” conditions on Thursday and Friday, with Northern Ireland expected to experience between 20 and 25mm of rainfall within an hour and even some hail, before spreading to parts of western Scotland, the North West and North Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said that, while temperatures will remain hotter than average for this time of year, most regions of the country will drop below the threshold for a heatwave.

According to the agency, a heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold, with the threshold varying in each county. In Northern Ireland it is 25C.

Mr Dixon said: “The dry, fine and sunny weather is to continue for the next few days with temperatures peaking at 30 degrees in parts of England.

“Temperatures remain above average for the time of year in the mid-to-high 20s (and) dropping below those heat wave thresholds in some counties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“On Thursday there is a chance of thunder moving into western areas of Northern Ireland, the west of Scotland, North West England and North Wales.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet OfficeNorth WalesNorth WestScotlandProvince