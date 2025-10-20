Economy Minister Gordon Lyons launched the new Energy Strategy – The Path to Net Zero Energy in 2021

Progress with Northern Ireland’s energy strategy is “lagging considerably”, an Audit Office report has found.

The ambition plan, launched in 2021, aimed to achieve 80% of the region’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030, using wind and solar sources.

Energy Strategy – Path To Net Zero Energy also referred to a vision of net zero carbon and affordable energy by 2050.

However a new report from Comptroller and Auditor General Dorinnia Carville, said progress against key targets in the strategy is “lagging considerably”.

The report found this was despite expenditure totalling around £107 million since 2020.

It considered the strategy and also evaluated the approach taken by the Department for the Economy to implement it.

Of three key targets for completion by 2030, the report found “significant shortfalls” in relation to two of these.

These include a target to save a total of 8,000 GWh of energy savings by 2030. Just 90 GWh of savings were reported in March 2025 (around 1% of the target).

And against a target of at least 80% of electricity consumption from renewable sources, the amount reported in March was 45%.

The report found that the department has spent an estimated £107 million on the Energy Strategy and related initiatives since 2020.

This includes £85 million on capital projects.

The report also identifies “significant flaws” in how the strategy has been implemented, particularly in relation to the department’s annual Energy Strategy Action Plans.

These include a “lack of clarity” around planned actions and a “lack of precise detail” on when some actions would be completed, the actual work planned, or specific and measurable outcomes.

A lack of interim targets or milestones in the strategy to help determine the pace of progress towards meeting key targets was noted.

Meanwhile the report also flagged that the monitoring of some targets by the group tasked with oversight (the Energy Strategy Oversight Group) only took place for the first time in September 2024, almost three years after the strategy was published.

Ms Carville said she was concerned about the shortcomings in good governance and oversight identified in the report.

“The Energy Strategy has a pivotal role in ensuring Northern Ireland meets its ambitions and obligations in relation to net zero, energy efficiency and tackling climate change,” she said.

“Successful implementation requires good governance and effective oversight, and this report highlights concerning shortcomings in these areas.

“It has been difficult to assess whether the significant expenditure incurred to date represents value for money, and there is a risk that key targets will not be met.

“We welcome more recent changes to the Department’s reporting arrangements, which will help provide greater clarity.

“The Department committed to carrying out a strategic update review of the Energy Strategy in 2025.