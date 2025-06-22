This satellite picture by Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordo after a U.S. airstrike targeted the facility Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Representatives from three unionist parties in Northern Ireland have defended United States’ decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear programme.

On Saturday, the US attacked three sites in Iran including the Fordo facility, which is buried deep underground.

US President Mr Trump said the key nuclear sites had been “completely and fully obliterated”.

In an address to the nation from the White House, he warned there could be further strikes if Iran retaliates: “There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran.”

When asked if the United States made the right decision by attacking Iran's nuclear threat, DUP MP Jim Shannon replied: "I do think the United States were right to bomb the three nuclear sites in Iran.

"You've got to look at the situation in the world. First of all, Iran is a threat to peace - not just in the Middle East - but to the whole world.

"If they have a nuclear capacity, and it's quite clear from all the evidence that they do or nearly do, then I think we have to neutralise that threat to the whole world.

"The United States have taken the decision and Israel has been involved the whole way through.

"We've got to look at the situation in Iran. The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) needs to be decapitated and neutralised.

"They've been suppressing their people for years; religious views, suppressing religious and ethnic minorities and the views of women.

"They've killed many, many people and been instrumental in imprisoning many more.

"The whole regime of Iran does need addressing and the United States has taken the decision to take out the nuclear threat and thereby ensuring a chance of more peace in the world."

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi warned the attacks “will have everlasting consequences” and that Tehran “reserves all options” to retaliate.

However, Mr Shannon - who is the MP for Strangford - has encouraged Iranian officials to give up its nuclear ambitions and give the country's citizens a far better quality of life.

He stated: "I think the States and Israel have been quite clear in what they want to see.

"They want the nuclear programme dismantled and neutralised, meaning Iran doesn't have that capacity.

"The world doesn't want Iran to have the capacity to have nuclear bombs or anything similar to that.

"They must not make sure that happens and if Iran has any sense whatsoever, they'll recognise that they are never going to win this.

"Therefore, it would be better for them to agree to the peace settlement and the deal that there is.

"People will say 'is it regime change?' I think the people have spoken in Iran. They want freedom, they want liberty and they want democracy. At this moment in time, it's not there.

"You can't ignore that possibility of further conflict...but it seems like the other axis of evil and that would be North Korea, China and Russia don't want to step up to support Iran at this moment in time.

"They've maybe realised that they are better off not getting involved in this conflict. Will that continue to be the case? I don't know. I think that would be the wise way of doing this and I think ultimately Iran won't win and the people will be free.

"If that means we have a new government or state or a new liberty that Iran hasn't had in years, then that can only be a good thing."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged all sides to return to negotiations but said he had taken “all necessary measures” to protect British interests in the region if the conflict escalates.

There was no British involvement in the action but the Government was informed before the US strikes.

"I think to be fair to the UK Government and Sir Keir Starmer...I think they are recognising that there should be a de-escalation,” Mr Shannon continued.

"But let's be clear - the first priority is to destroy Iran's capability to have nuclear bombs. That must be stopped.

"I would suggest off the back of that would be a freedom for the people and elections for a neutral Iran, who could be the friend of the world and lead for peace rather than being involved in the axis of evil.

"Has the UK got a part to play in that? Yes, it has. But the UK also has to recognise that they must stand alongside the US and Israel in their campaign to stop nuclear bombs in Iran, the Middle East, or indeed, anywhere in the world."

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the US and Israel were left with “no option”.

He posted: “No sensible person wants war when there is the possibility of negotiation but Iran’s actions, in sponsoring global terrorism, have left no other option.

“It is right that US and Israel have moved swiftly to ensure Iran will not have the capability to develop a nuclear bomb.

"Members of the Iranian opposition in London have told me that these strikes were necessary.

“It is vital now that the UK stands with our allies in Israel and USA, as they face the threat of Iranian retaliation.

"One immediate step which the UK government could take, other than providing military assistance, would be to proscribe the IRGC.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly says the United States’ bombing of Iran’s nuclear programme was right – and that the chances of further global conflict have now “receded” in the process.

Those were the views made by Ulster Unionist Party’s former leader Dr Steve Aiken OBE after the United States attacked three nuclear sites on Iranian soil in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Tehran regime has insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful but its uranium enrichment process has gone far beyond what is required for power stations.

The strikes followed a build-up of US military equipment, with B-2 stealth bombers – which are the only aircraft to carry a 30,000-pound bunker-buster bomb – reportedly used to target the underground facilities.

The foreign ministry in Tehran issued a statement condemning “the United States’ brutal military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities”.

When asked if the decision made by Donald Trump’s administration was the right one, Dr Aiken replied: “Yes, as stated by the G7 nations, we cannot allow for Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism, to become a nuclear weapons state.

"The requirement for deep penetrating bombs to take out the underground nuclear facilities made the US participation essential. The world is a safer place this morning.

"The chances of wider global conflagration has now receded. It further undermines Vladimir Putin's policies as well.”

There have been calls made by countries around the world for peace to be achieved in the region.

Dr Aiken believes that there will have to be concessions made by everyone involved to make it all become a reality.

He stated: “Iran should commit to an immediate ceasefire, across all the areas it is sponsoring direct and indirect terror attacks on Israel and the West.

"It should stand down Hezbollah, the Houthi's and Hamas immediately, tell Hamas to surrender the hostages and commit to fully peaceful peace talks with Israel, the US and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"It should stop supplying arms to Russia immediately. In return the US & EU should promise to lift sanctions, restore normal diplomatic and economic relations.”

Elsewhere, a TUV spokesperson said: “It is in the interests of the stability of the region and the wider world that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon. In light of what appears to be the success of the US operation, it is our hope that this ambition is now consigned to history.

“Obviously, there will be a temptation on the part of Iran, its allies, and its proxies in the region to lash out in retaliation. We hope that will not happen or, if it is attempted, that the US and its allies will take appropriate steps to prevent it.