Northern Ireland’s pub and beer industry pour £700 million into UK economy but urgently needs Government support to carry on, says BBPA report
Northern Ireland’s beer and pub sector poured more than £700 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) into the economy and contributed more than £670 million in tax in just one year, according to new research by the trade body.
Despite the huge contribution to the country's finances and communities, taxes and rising business costs mean pubs make just 12p a pint – meaning the industry may have to bear yet more punishing burdens and restrictions.
Not only that, but the sector is also facing multiple burdens and restrictions in the form of proposed eye watering packaging costs and a potential beer garden smoking ban.
With that in mind, the BBPA is calling for a reduction in soaring costs of doing business and says the industry needs government support from the budget.
The BBPA wants to see a cut in beer duty, business rates reform, and a pledge to keep the 75% business rates relief to ensure that pubs can survive.
Emma McClarkin, CEO of the BBPA, said that “pubs and brewers are shouldering multiple taxes and costs that are squashing growth and could lead to businesses failing.”
She added: “There is no more meat on the bone to cut, which is why it we are calling on the Government reduces the cost of doing business so we can continue to make a massive contribution to the public purse.”
