New research by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has revealed that Northern Ireland’s beer and pub sector has poured millions into the local economy but urgently needs government support to carry on.

Northern Ireland’s beer and pub sector poured more than £700 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) into the economy and contributed more than £670 million in tax in just one year, according to new research by the trade body.

Despite the huge contribution to the country's finances and communities, taxes and rising business costs mean pubs make just 12p a pint – meaning the industry may have to bear yet more punishing burdens and restrictions.

Not only that, but the sector is also facing multiple burdens and restrictions in the form of proposed eye watering packaging costs and a potential beer garden smoking ban.

With that in mind, the BBPA is calling for a reduction in soaring costs of doing business and says the industry needs government support from the budget.

The BBPA wants to see a cut in beer duty, business rates reform, and a pledge to keep the 75% business rates relief to ensure that pubs can survive.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the BBPA, said that “pubs and brewers are shouldering multiple taxes and costs that are squashing growth and could lead to businesses failing.”

