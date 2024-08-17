Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £46 million campus in Coleraine is set to open its doors early next month in a project fully funded by the Department for the Economy.

The new, purpose-built Northern Regional College Causeway Campus is situated on the current, but extended site on Union Street in the town and will cater for around 900 students and 150 staff.

The new project involved the complete demolition of the existing campus buildings and a decant of services to refurbished premises at Beresford Avenue in Coleraine for a period of three academic years.

Planning approval for the campus was obtained in June 2019, with the project successfully tendered in early 2020 prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

A general view of the new Causeway Campus located in Coleraine

Following detailed contractual discussions, the contract was awarded to Heron Bros in November 2020.

Northern Regional College Principal & Chief Executive, Mel Higgins, outlined that the Ukraine war and the COVID pandemic itself saw costs for the premises soar after the tendering agreement was agreed.

He further stated how the campus wanted to remain in the middle of Coleraine so that staff, students and members of the public can avail of local facilities and vice versa.

The direct access to the campus from Anderson Park will strengthen links with Coleraine town centre and has the potential to act as a catalyst for future regeneration through increased footfall. Among the striking features of the south facing building will be the panoramic views over Anderson Park.

Causeway Campus will feature hair and beauty salons which will be open to the public from late autumn

From September this year, courses previously delivered at the College’s former campuses in Coleraine and Ballymoney will be delivered solely at Causeway Campus.

Mr Higgins explained that the new and improved facilities have allowed Northern Regional College to enhance and widen their curriculum provision, which includes courses such as counselling, hospitality, hospitality and tourism management and cloud computing with cyber security.

A snapshot of the new facilities include an animal management area, hair and beauty salons which will be open to the public from late autumn, training restaurant, TV studio and control room, sports hall, fitness suite, study centre, canteen and bookable meeting rooms.

Gregory Mulholland, Facilities Manager at the Causeway Campus, revealed that £2.5 million has been spent on computers and furniture ahead of the new academic year.

In the restored Victorian B2 listed building, St Patrick's Centre, there is a performance hall with double height ceiling, music rooms and workshops, a recording studio and box office and dressing rooms.

With Translink bus and rail station located just a six-minute walk away, Mr Higgins outlined that exercise to and from the station was at the forefront of their minds, as well as to the car park on Brook Street which is nearby.

Over 200 spaces are available for staff and students, including additional accessible parking and EV charge points.

All staff from Ballymoney and Coleraine moved into the Causeway Campus on August 1 to get ready to welcome students early next month.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, Causeway Campus forms part of a wider £97 million capital investment programme to provide new campuses for Northern Regional College in both Coleraine and Ballymena.

Attendance at the College’s recent Open Days at the Ballymoney and Coleraine campuses was up by 34% on last year, auguring well for future enrolment figures.

An open day for the public will take place on Tuesday, August 27 from 10am to 3pm.