Tara Mills and Declan Harvey to front new podcast from BBC News NI

BBC News NI have stated that "nothing will be off the table" as a brand new podcast is to be launched next week.

Hosted by Tara Mills and Declan Harvey, the show which has been called 'The State of Us' will explore topical stories and big discussion topics each Tuesday and Thursday.

The first episode will be released on BBC Sounds this Tuesday (May 6), with a statement outlining that "there’ll be lots of candid conversations with special guests".

Tara and Declan previously presented BBC Evening Extra together and the Year ’21 and Year ’98 podcasts, available on BBC Sounds.

Tara says: “With two previous BBC podcasts under our belt, we’ve already had fun tackling some thorny topics. In a world where news is coming at us 24/7, we’re looking forward to unpacking one story at a time – and finding out new things about it. We’ll also explore why some stories are making the headlines and link all of this back to what we do on BBC Newsline.”

Declan says: “For as long as I’ve known Tara we’ve discussed, debated, laughed and hung out. Now, they’ve decided to put a microphone in front of us!

"The State of Us gives us more time to chat and be challenged. There are questions to be asked about the world around us, and fascinating people to speak to.

"I think that we’re going to have a really good time talking about the news in a different way. And the best bit is that I won’t have to wear a suit and tie - always a relief!” Kevin Kelly, BBC Northern Ireland’s Head of News and Current Affairs says: “This is an exciting new addition to our stable of content for BBC audiences in Northern Ireland and further afield. The State of Us podcast will talk about the news, make the news and help people learn about news stories in an informative and engaging way.