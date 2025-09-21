Undated handout photo posed by a model issued by the NSPCC of a child sitting on some stairs. The NSPCC said the current defence of “reasonable chastisement” means children in Northern Ireland are not fully protected from physical punishment and are lobbying on the issue today at Stormont

The NSPCC has called for a law change to ensure children in Northern Ireland are protected from all physical punishment.

Currently the defence of “reasonable chastisement” allows parents and carers to argue in court that it was reasonable to use force against their child.

It comes as almost 70 countries around the world, including Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, have put measures in place to protect children.

The charity will lobby MLAs at an event a Stormont today on the issue.

It is proposing this change is made through the Justice Bill currently passing through the Assembly.

It argues this would give clarity in the law, and children in Northern Ireland the same protection from assault as their counterparts in other parts of the UK and Ireland.

NSPCC said their research from 2022 revealed that in Northern Ireland, almost two thirds (65%) of adults supported a change in the law to protect children from being physically punished by their parents and carers.

Among parents, carers and guardians the support rose to 71%.

The survey of over 1,000 members of the public also found that only 14% of adults and 8% of parents considered physical punishment an acceptable form of discipline.

The charity is also calling for any change in the law to be accompanied by improved support for parents and carers so they can manage their children’s behaviour more effectively.

Caroline Cunningham, policy and public affairs manager for NSPCC Northern Ireland, described a “crucial juncture in keeping children safer across Northern Ireland”.

“We are grateful to everyone across the statutory, community and political sectors who are attending to listen to our goal to end physical punishment of children and young people,” she said.

“We will hear today about the positive experience since legal change in Wales.

“We also need effective and improved support for parents and carers to manage their children’s behaviour more positively.

“We urge our political parties in Northern Ireland to unite in giving children the protection they deserve.

“There is a clear message from the public with a majority view that physical punishment should not be part of anyone’s childhood.

“It is time to change the law to allow children in Northern Ireland a childhood free of physical harm in any form.”

Consultant paediatrician Dr Julie-Ann Maney added that it is known that physical punishment has negative consequences for children’s physical and mental health and wellbeing as well as their social, emotional and behavioural outcomes.

“The lack of clarity around the current laws in Northern Ireland makes it extremely challenging for paediatricians to talk to families about physical punishment,” she said.

“This ambiguity not only undermines conversations about children’s rights, wellbeing and safety, but also hinders clinicians from confidently advocating for the best interests of the child.

“Where available evidence exists, it suggests that in jurisdictions where equal protection has been implemented, the most common intervention in response to referrals has been parenting support, crucially this provides a juncture to identify potential abuse or support families to help children thrive.

“A legal change is necessary to provide clarity and encourage the best outcomes for children.

“We need to give children here legal protection from assault, and all its associated harms.

“They deserve this as much as the children in the 68 other countries, including Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland who have already implemented this vital legislation.”