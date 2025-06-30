The number of foreign visitors to the Republic of Ireland dropped by 10 per cent in May compared to the same month last year

The number of foreign visitors to Ireland dropped by 10% in May compared to the same month last year, according to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

A total of 560,500 people visited the state last month.

The average length of stay for foreign resident overnight visitors was 7.3 nights, up from an average of 7.2 nights in May 2024 , and down from 7.8 nights in May 2023.

Visitors stayed a total of 4.1 million nights in the country, a drop of 8% when compared with May 2024, and down 9% when compared with May 2023 .

The visitors spent 477 million euros on their trips, excluding fares, down 21% compared with May 2024, and no change compared with May 2023.

The largest contingent of visitors came from Great Britain at 35%, followed by visitors from the United States at 25%.

The most frequent reason for travelling to Ireland was for a holiday (43%).

Compared with May 2024, visitors from Great Britain declined by 9%, visitors from Continental Europe decreased by 21%, and visitors from the rest of the world fell by 38%.

In contrast, visitors from North America were up 11%.

Compared with May 2023, visitors from Great Britain were down by 1%, Continental Europe by 22%, and the rest of the world by 9%, whilst visitors from North America were up 33%.

Gregg Patrick, statistician in the Tourism and Travel Division, said: "The results show that 560,500 foreign visitors departed Ireland on overseas routes in May 2025, down 10% compared with May 2024 and by 2% compared with May 2023.

"In May 2025, the greatest number of visitors came from Great Britain (35%), followed by Continental Europe (31%), North America (29%) and the Rest of the World (4%)."

Visitors from Great Britain accounted for 99 million euro (21%) of this spend, Continental Europe for 143 million euro (30%), North America for 207 million euro (43%), and visitors from the rest of the world for 29 million euro (6%).

The most frequent reason for the journey was for a holiday or leisure (43%). Their second most frequent reason was to visit friends or relatives (31%).