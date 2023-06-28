Dan had a distinguished career in journalism, working for the Irish News, the Guardian and the News Letter where he spent several decades in a senior role until his retirement in the mid-1990s.

He joined the News Letter as business editor in the 1960s and rose to become deputy editor and chief leader writer, under five editors.

He was also a contributor to Farming Life through his weekly ‘Rod and Gun’ column.

Dan Kinney contributed a Rod and Gun column to Farming Life. Pic: Gavan Caldwell

Senior News Letter journalist Billy Kennedy said Dan was an "exceptional newsman".

Billy said: "When I joined the News Letter in November 1974, Dan was the paper's business editor and I well remember being first introduced to this burly grey-haired and straight-talking man with a healthy ruddy complexion in our Donegall Street offices.

"Dan Kinney was a man of great integrity, intensely proud of his Cushendun, Glens of Antrim roots, and although he came from a nationalist background, his high level of professionalism allowed him to uniquely and accurately convey a measured traditional pro-Union and best civic awareness response to the pressing issues of the day through the ‘Morning View’ column.

"Dan's work shifts in Donegall Street were mostly at night and he saw the paper to bed into the early hours of the morning. He did not suffer fools easy, and called out any contributions that were not up to standard.

"I learned much working alongside Dan – he was old school, but was a journalist who maintained the highest levels of accuracy, integrity, morality and decency. My sincere sympathy is extended to his family."

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers said: "Dan’s columns on the countryside and its management were both knowledgeable, entertaining and informative.

"It was clear he had a genuine love for the outdoor life and he was usually accompanied by one of his grandsons as he took off across the moors in search of grouse, a fox or a missing dog.

"His passing leaves a big hole for his family and the wider community."