Police have stated that a man was the victim of a “serious assault” outside a licenced premises in Ballymena.

In a statement, the PSNI say that officers received a report that a man had been assaulted outside a licenced premises in the Ballymoney Street area at approximately 2.05am.

Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 166 22/06/25.