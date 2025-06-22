Officers appeal for information after report of a 'serious assault' outside licenced premises in Ballymena

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 15:18 BST
A man has been injured in what police have described as a "serious assault" in Ballymena
Police have stated that a man was the victim of a “serious assault” outside a licenced premises in Ballymena.

In a statement, the PSNI say that officers received a report that a man had been assaulted outside a licenced premises in the Ballymoney Street area at approximately 2.05am.

Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 166 22/06/25.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

