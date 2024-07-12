Omagh: PSNI confirm a man has died following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The PSNI have confirmed that a man has died following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Omagh.
The Clanabogan Road area of the town was closed for a time following the death of a man, following an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian today (July 12) at around 2:05pm.
The road was closed for a period but has now re-opened.
Police say their enquiries into the death are ongoing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.