The PSNI have confirmed that a man has died following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Omagh.

The Clanabogan Road area of the town was closed for a time following the death of a man, following an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian today (July 12) at around 2:05pm.

The road was closed for a period but has now re-opened.

Police say their enquiries into the death are ongoing.