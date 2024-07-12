Omagh: PSNI confirm a man has died following a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian

By Johnny McNabb
Published 12th Jul 2024, 22:12 BST
The PSNI have confirmed that a man has died following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Omagh.

The Clanabogan Road area of the town was closed for a time following the death of a man, following an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian today (July 12) at around 2:05pm.

The road was closed for a period but has now re-opened.

Police say their enquiries into the death are ongoing.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with the PSNI investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1050 12/07/24.

