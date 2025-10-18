More than 300 members of the Orange family gathered at the County Londonderry venue for the event in aid of Huntington’s Disease Association NI.

Richard Hamilton from the Charity highlighted the importance of raising community awareness of the disease. He explained that although new trial results offered some hope of slowing down the disease’s progress, financial support was key in ensuring this critical research can continue.

Guests were addressed by the Grand Master, Edward Stevenson and Deputy Grand Master, Harold Henning who both spoke of the often unseen charitable and community centered work undertaken by the Institution’s members throughout the country.

After dinner guests were entertained by members of the Dungiven Crown Defenders Flute Band.

It is anticipated that a presentation to Huntington’s Disease Association NI will be made in the near future.

