Pride of Ardoyne pictured at the annual Somme parade in east Belfast on Monday night

​Orange lodges, more than 30 bands and thousands of spectators once again marked the Somme sacrifice in east Belfast last night.

​The annual parade is held in memory of the thousands of Ulstermen who fought in one of the bloodiest battles of World War One – with around 2,000 killed and more than 3,000 wounded.

Against ferocious opposition, the 36th (Ulster) Division was one of the few British units to achieve its objective on July 1, 1916 – taking and holding the heavily defended Schwaben Redoubt – before being ordered to retreat back to the main line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A parade in their honour has been held in east Belfast every year since the war ended.

The parade set off from Templemore Avenue at 7.30pm, making its way along the Albertbridge, Ravenhill and Castlereagh roads, before returning to Templemore Avenue via the Upper Newtownards Road, Belmont Road and Holywood Road.

​Ahead of this year’s parade, Ballymacarrett District LOL No 6 asked everyone involved or attending to do so in “remembrance” and with “dignity, respect, and gratitude”.

Speaking to the News Letter, Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson said this year’s parade was another success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great night with a superb atmosphere along the route,” he added.

“I conducted a service of remembrance and then there was a wreath laying, before the parade continued.

“Thankfully, the rain stayed away and it was great to once again pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”