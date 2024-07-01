Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson says this year's Somme parade was 'a great night'
The annual parade is held in memory of the thousands of Ulstermen who fought in one of the bloodiest battles of World War One – with around 2,000 killed and more than 3,000 wounded.
Against ferocious opposition, the 36th (Ulster) Division was one of the few British units to achieve its objective on July 1, 1916 – taking and holding the heavily defended Schwaben Redoubt – before being ordered to retreat back to the main line.
A parade in their honour has been held in east Belfast every year since the war ended.
The parade set off from Templemore Avenue at 7.30pm, making its way along the Albertbridge, Ravenhill and Castlereagh roads, before returning to Templemore Avenue via the Upper Newtownards Road, Belmont Road and Holywood Road.
Ahead of this year’s parade, Ballymacarrett District LOL No 6 asked everyone involved or attending to do so in “remembrance” and with “dignity, respect, and gratitude”.
Speaking to the News Letter, Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson said this year’s parade was another success.
“It was a great night with a superb atmosphere along the route,” he added.
“I conducted a service of remembrance and then there was a wreath laying, before the parade continued.
“Thankfully, the rain stayed away and it was great to once again pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
There were no reports of any trouble.