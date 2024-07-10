Orange Order leader Edward Stevenson 'honoured' to be elected as the Grand Master of the Imperial Orange Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is the first time the Council has been held in Northern Ireland since it was convened in Belfast in 2009.
Officers and delegates from Australia, Canada, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland and U.S.A. are in attendance and have taken part in a range of events since they arrived on Friday, July 5.
The Council will conclude tonight (Wednesday) with a Gala Dinner, which is hosted by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.
Mr Stevenson said: “I am honoured to have been elected as the Grand Master of the Imperial Orange Council – the principal officer in the Orange family – and I look forward to building on the excellent relationships that already exist within world Orangeism.
"This past week in county Fermanagh has given us the opportunity to discuss many issues of mutual interest, but also the chance to renew old acquaintances and establish many new friendships with our Brethren and Sisters from around the world.
"Bringing the leaders of the Orange Institution from around the world together in one place is no easy task, but it was certainly worthwhile, and I trust it has proved beneficial for all."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.