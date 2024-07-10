Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson, has been elected and installed as Grand Master of the Imperial Orange Council.

The Council has been holding its 47th Council Sessions in Enniskillen, county Fermanagh.

It is the first time the Council has been held in Northern Ireland since it was convened in Belfast in 2009.

Officers and delegates from Australia, Canada, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland and U.S.A. are in attendance and have taken part in a range of events since they arrived on Friday, July 5.

Tyrone Orangeman, Edward Stevenson was appointed Grand Master of the Imperial Orange Council today (Wednesday)

The Council will conclude tonight (Wednesday) with a Gala Dinner, which is hosted by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

Mr Stevenson said: “I am honoured to have been elected as the Grand Master of the Imperial Orange Council – the principal officer in the Orange family – and I look forward to building on the excellent relationships that already exist within world Orangeism.

"This past week in county Fermanagh has given us the opportunity to discuss many issues of mutual interest, but also the chance to renew old acquaintances and establish many new friendships with our Brethren and Sisters from around the world.