Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Orangemen will be out in force over the weekend as parades are held in Rossnowlagh and Drumcree.

The rolling hills of County Donegal and a magnificent coastline provide the backdrop to what must surely be the most scenic setting for any Twelfth parade.

The annual Rossnowlagh procession will be held today (July 6) just a matter of days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is expected that upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, will take part in the parade which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.

Portadown Orangemen parade from Drumcree Church to police lines last year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

This year will see numerous international Orange visitors visit Rossnowlagh as they are in Northern Ireland to attend the meeting of the Imperial Grand Lodge. This will include visiting Brethren from Australia, America and Canada.

The parade then makes its way down a narrow country road, thronged with onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline. The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.

A religious service, only yards from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, will be held at 3pm. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Brian Russell, Rector of Drumholm Parish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A collection will be held on the day in aid of Orange charities.

The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4.45pm.

Meanwhile, Orange Order members are set to take part in the annual Drumcree Parade in Portadown on Sunday (July 7).

The parade will start at 10:15am from Carleton Street in the town towards Drumcree Church for a service – with two bands in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parades Commission refused permission for the order’s return route to proceed along the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road, a ruling maintained since 1998.

Members of the Orange Order have staged an annual protest during the Drumcree parade in Portadown for more than two decades.