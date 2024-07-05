Orange Order ready for busy weekend as parades set to be held in Portadown and Rossnowlagh
and live on Freeview channel 276
The rolling hills of County Donegal and a magnificent coastline provide the backdrop to what must surely be the most scenic setting for any Twelfth parade.
The annual Rossnowlagh procession will be held today (July 6) just a matter of days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland.
It is expected that upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, will take part in the parade which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.
This year will see numerous international Orange visitors visit Rossnowlagh as they are in Northern Ireland to attend the meeting of the Imperial Grand Lodge. This will include visiting Brethren from Australia, America and Canada.
The parade then makes its way down a narrow country road, thronged with onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline. The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.
A religious service, only yards from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, will be held at 3pm. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Brian Russell, Rector of Drumholm Parish.
A collection will be held on the day in aid of Orange charities.
The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4.45pm.
Meanwhile, Orange Order members are set to take part in the annual Drumcree Parade in Portadown on Sunday (July 7).
The parade will start at 10:15am from Carleton Street in the town towards Drumcree Church for a service – with two bands in attendance.
The Parades Commission refused permission for the order’s return route to proceed along the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road, a ruling maintained since 1998.
Members of the Orange Order have staged an annual protest during the Drumcree parade in Portadown for more than two decades.
A statement on Portadown Orange District LOL 1 Facebook page stated that the “this district remains committed to completing our 1998 parade and are open and ready for to bring this to a resolution at anytime.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.