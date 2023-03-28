Organisations can’t be left in limbo any longer over ESF replacement say Northern Ireland politicians

DUP MLA Emma Little Pengelly said: “The UK Government promised full UK replacement funding for ESF. This has not yet happened.

"They have known for the last four years that ESF funding was ending, and they should have fulfilled their promise and delivered. The UK always paid in more to the EU than structured funds or schemes paid back, so there can be no excuse for any shortfall in funding now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lagan Valley representative added: “It is appalling that organisations doing such essential work have been left in this position where they do not know what will happen within a few days time. They should not be left in limbo any longer and government must make it an immediate priority to provide the clarity and certainty that is needed.”

Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little-Pengelly

SDLP’s Mark Durkan said 1,700 jobs will be put at risk when the ESF ends.

The Foyle MLA said: “It’s unforgivable that three days before EU funding comes to an end, organisations within the community and voluntary sector have still not received any clarity around replacement funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Government both here and in the UK knew this cliff-edge was coming, they had four years to prepare. Sadly, this was an inevitable outcome of Brexit and how those who campaigned for Brexit, whether they be in the DUP, TUV or People Before Profit, did not recognise that is shocking."

He added: “It is utterly disgraceful that these organisations have waited four years with the sword of Damocles of funding uncertainty hanging over their heads. 1,700 jobs are at risk – that represents 1,700 households already struggling amid rising costs, now at risk of losing employment and being unable to provide for their families.”

Alliance’s Kellie Armstrong called for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to provide an emergency budget to save the 1,700 jobs.

The Strangford MLA said: “If 1,700 jobs were being made redundant in manufacturing, digital economy or banking there would be demands for a rescue package to save those jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am calling for a rescue package of £40million to provide a bridge between ESF and whatever the incoming Executive will plan to help people with disabilities into employment and to keep skilled staff in the sector. I want both governments to help invest in the future for people with disabilities.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said time is running out for groups funded by the European Social Fund who face a “cliff-edge” at the end of this week.

The East Derry MLA said: “The British Government has failed to live up to its promise to fully replace lost EU funding, it needs to act now, honour its commitment and step in to help these organisations.

"Sinn Fein has also called on local departments to step up and extend the existing funding they provide for a year on a pro-rata basis to provide some space to groups waiting on decisions, and to use that time to develop a longer-term scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad