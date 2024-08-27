Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The organisers of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon have apologised for a lack of water during the opening five kilometres of the route after a litany of online complaints.

The race - which starts in Larne and takes in the famous Antrim Coast route towards Ballygally - was held on Sunday in wet conditions and included both elite and amateur runners.

Complaints online included waiting over an hour in the rain and not knowing where to stand before the race started, the lack of adequate toilets, no water at 5k and after the race, as well as a lengthy wait in the rain after the race was over for runners to wait to receive their medals and t-shirt.

Comments from those participating on Antrim Coast Half Marathon's Facebook page included: "Really disappointed with the organisation - have done hundreds of events and never had to be there so early to stand around with no toilet facilities or anywhere to buy a hot drink…water had run out at the first station too.

"Ridiculously long queue to receive medal and T-shirt. I know you can’t help the weather but the organisation on the start area was shocking - no one knew where to queue or line up - no one down there to tell people where to go!"

Another person added that "I have never been reprimanded for standing in a toilet queue about 1 hour and 15 minutes before the start of the race", whilst another commented that it was "one of the worst half marathons I ever took part in."

Further comments continued: “Usually wouldn’t make public comment on this type of thing but think it’s insulting to the mass race competitors to apologise only for the water issues. We need an apology for the multiple issues experienced yesterday (Sunday).”

Regarding complaints about the organisation of the event, Antrim Coast Half Marathon said "we are observing social media feedback and taking it onboard."

However, they have blamed the lack of a water station at the 5k mark on a theft and vowed to make improvements to ensure the event is at a "high standard."

The organisers said: “Dear Antrim Coast Half Marathon participants.

"We want to extend our apologies for those who were disappointed with the absence of our first water station at Antrim Coast Half Marathon 2024. We wish to explain the lack of water available at the first 5K mark.

"Unfortunately, with events that occurred within the early hours of Sunday morning that involved theft, this evidently had an effect on the volume of water available for participants further along the race route.

"We understand that this is not an ideal situation, moving forward, we hope to implement security measures.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience as we make these changes.

"Thank you for being part of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon community and we look forward to delivering an event next year that lives up to the high standards you deserve.”