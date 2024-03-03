Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Henry ‘Harry’ Armstrong, who was in his 94th year, and from Margretta Park, Portadown, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1 at Craigavon Area Hospital following a short illness.

He was laid to rest on Sunday at Seagoe Parish Church followed by a private committal.

Mr Armstrong was a principal at Portadown College from 1973 to 1993 and the school posted the following tribute online.

Former Portadown College headmaster, Thomas Henry ‘Harry’ Armstrong, was laid to rest on Sunday

“The Governors and Staff of Portadown College are deeply saddened at the passing of our most esteemed former Principal, Mr Harry Armstrong,” a College spokesperson wrote.

“The thoughts and prayers of the College Community are with the Armstrong family at this sorrowful time. Fortiter et Humaniter.”

Social media comments would then flow in under the school’s post as Alan Reavie stated he became a teacher himself due to Mr Armstrong’s “influence”.

He wrote: “Mr Armstrong was a tremendous headmaster and earned great respect from generations of pupils. As others have said, he knew everyone by name and took as much interest in the 'average' pupil as those who excelled and his influence was a major reason I became a teacher. We were blessed to have had him in Portadown College and he was one in a generation.

Furthermore, Esther Weir added: “Such a lovely headmaster who knew everyone’s name and always had a chat to encourage! Thoughts and prayers with his son Alan (our amazing dentist) and all the family.”

Brian Johnston wrote that people’s lives are “undoubtedly better” because of Mr Armstrong: “So very sad to read this news. I have very fond memories of Mr Armstrong. He lived the mantra of ‘service before self. Amongst the hundreds of lives that he influenced I know that his empathic and fair leadership shaped my own approach to leadership. For all who were fortunate to know him at Portadown College we have lost a part of what shaped us - but our lives are undoubtedly better because of him. Sincere condolences to his family circle.”