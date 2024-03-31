The funeral has taken place of Emma Mallon. Picture: Facebook

After colleagues at Mullans Spar shop – where Ms Mullan had worked - formed a guard of honour, the funeral was held at St John’s Church in Middletown before burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Madden on Sunday.

Ms Mallon died in the crash alongside friends Marina Crilly, 24, Philip Mitchell, 27 and Keith Morrison, 22 on Sunday, March 17.

The collision, which involved a grey Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am.

Police said the driver and three passengers were all declared dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to Ms Mallon were friends and family, who told mourners: "Growing up in Middletown, amongst nature and the countryside, she (Emma) had a love of everything outdoors.

"And even took horse riding in her stride. Emma was one of three girls, she was the baby of the house. A loving, caring, gentle natured girl.

"She was always there as a role model and an amazing aunt.

"She had such a beautiful smile that would light up any room - our very own little ray of sunshine.

"Going from a girl to a young woman, we loved to watch her bloom.

"Forever thankful for the memories we hold. Looking back throughout the years we've a lot of lovely stories to be told.

"Trustworthy, kind and fun...Emma was an amazing friend surrounded with many close and good friendships.

Another relative said: "Every day was a life that was lived up until the tender age of 22.

"Of all the special gifts in life - no matter how great or small - to have Emma in our lives even for this short time has been the greatest gift of all.

"We will miss and love you Emma and our lives will never be the same."

Those who spoke were given a round of applause by mourners.

A priest thanked the emergency services for “doing the best they could” in what would have been “a horrific scene”.