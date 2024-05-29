Owner of some of Belfast's well-known pubs defends decision to close some venues early as he doesn't want Cathedral Quarter "becoming the next Temple Bar"
In a letter to the Irish News, the directors of Commercial Court Inns Ltd, proprietors of The Duke of York, Harp Bar, Dark Horse and Friend of Hand, have said their venues will close at midnight, or earlier.
In 2021, new liquor licencing laws came into effect meaning pubs and nightclubs could apply to serve alcohol until 2am, with a "drinking up time" meaning the premises should be cleared by 3am.
However, explaining their decision to close their establishments by at least midnight, Willie Jack and other directors stated in the letter that they are noticing their customers are "deciding to come out earlier and leave earlier" to get better transportation home.
It added that they are cautious of the Cathedral Quarter area "becoming the next Temple Bar" - Dublin's tourist hotspot which has seen crime rates rise.
They added that closing earlier will "reduce the strain on emergency services" and provide their staff with "the best work-life balance possible."
Mr Jack was a guest on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme where he further stated that he wants Cathedral Quarter's "arts and culture-led" sense of community to keep thriving.
"I can remember the Temple Bar had a fishing shop and a community," he said.
"We still have that in Hill Street... We still have creative people, I don't want to ruin it."
He further outlined how he feels his customers “won’t mind” the venues being closed at an earlier time.
