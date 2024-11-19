Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents and guardians across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to have their say on the future of childcare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May, Education Minister Paul Givan announced a £25 million package of measures to support children, parents and providers with early learning and childcare in 2024/25.

A new Northern Ireland childcare survey has now been launched to give parents and guardians the opportunity to provide feedback about their experience of childcare in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department has commissioned the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to carry out the survey, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Education Minister Paul Givan

Mr Givan said: "Almost 20,000 households across Northern Ireland have been invited to take part in this survey.

"This is an opportunity for parents and guardians to tell us directly about their experience of childcare in Northern Ireland.

"We want to hear your views on the cost and quality of childcare as well as whether it has influenced decisions that you have had to make regarding work, education or training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would encourage all those who have been invited to take part, to complete the survey over the coming weeks, as the information provided will help to shape the Executive's new Early Learning and Childcare Strategy which will be published in 2025."

The survey opened on November 4 and closes on December 13 and takes around 15 minutes to complete.

Nisra's chief executive Philip Wales added: "You can play a vital role in helping the Department of Education to understand the issues that parents and guardians face with childcare by completing the survey if you receive an invitation to take part.