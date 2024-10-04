Paris Celebration Event for Northern Ireland’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes: Rower Philip Doyle hails 'genuine feeling of belonging to a group of athletes'
The homecoming event in Belfast celebrated all of the Olympians and Paralympians from Northern Ireland who represented either Team GB & NI or Team Ireland in Paris.
The province had its best-ever performance at the games as a total of seven medals were won, including gold medals for Daniel Wiffen, Jack McMillan, Hannah Scott and Rhys McClenaghan.
Banbridge man Doyle clinched double sculls bronze for Ireland along with partner Daire Lynch.
Wiffen won a further bronze in the 1500m, with Rebecca Shorten collecting a silver medal in rowing.
"We did the Late, Late Show [on RTE] with the Team Ireland Paralympic medallists as well, so it's nice to bring it all together," he stated.
"After the last Olympics I was at in Tokyo, I came away thinking that all the athletes would know each other and be interacting, but you're not.
"This time it is that genuine, true experience of you knowing a certain athlete from swimming, or you know this person or that person.
"It is nice to have that feeling of belonging to a group of athletes."
DJ Pete Snodden warmed up the crowd with pumping music before Olympian-turned-broadcaster Aimee Fuller and the BBC’s Stephen Watson took up their compere duties.
Each athlete was introduced individually against booming music and cheers as they filed through the crowd, taking high fives and handshakes as they made their way to the stage.
There was plenty of crowd pleasing entertainment, with pyrotechnics, rock anthems, break dancers, a BMX stunt display and a dynamic dance routine.
A paralympian swimmer, Barry McClements, 23, from Newtownards, who was 0.16 seconds off a medal in the 100m butterfly, said: "I really enjoyed tonight, getting to celebrate everyone's achievements."
The McIlveen family from Lisburn, Mark, Rhodi and their daughter Ava, emerged from the ceremony delighted by it. Ava, seven, showed off a T-shirt she had autographed by some of the medallists such as Hannah Scott and Rebecca Shorten. Mark told the News Letter: "We had a great night, it was great to celebrate the talent, and see all the Olympians we had watched on television, inspiring the young people of tomorrow."
