Olympic bronze medallist Philip Doyle says Thursday night's 'Paris Celebration Event' at the SSE Arena was the perfect way to bring all of Northern Ireland's athletes together.

The homecoming event in Belfast celebrated all of the Olympians and Paralympians from Northern Ireland who represented either Team GB & NI or Team Ireland in Paris.

The province had its best-ever performance at the games as a total of seven medals were won, including gold medals for Daniel Wiffen, Jack McMillan, Hannah Scott and Rhys McClenaghan.

Banbridge man Doyle clinched double sculls bronze for Ireland along with partner Daire Lynch.

Sports Minister Gordon Lyons pictured with Lady Mary Peters and Philip Doyle at the 'Paris Celebration Event' at the SSE Arena

Wiffen won a further bronze in the 1500m, with Rebecca Shorten collecting a silver medal in rowing.

"We did the Late, Late Show [on RTE] with the Team Ireland Paralympic medallists as well, so it's nice to bring it all together," he stated.

"After the last Olympics I was at in Tokyo, I came away thinking that all the athletes would know each other and be interacting, but you're not.

"This time it is that genuine, true experience of you knowing a certain athlete from swimming, or you know this person or that person.

Paris Celebration event. Clockwise, starting top left: host Aimee Fuller interviews gold medal rower Hannah Scott; silver medal rower Rebecca Shorten waves to the crowd; gold medal swimmer Jack McMillan is interviewed by host Stephen Watson; sports minister Gordon Lyons pictured with Lady Mary Peters and bronze medal rower Philip Doyle; and gold medal gymnast Rhys McClenaghan gets some high fives from the jubilant crowd. Missing on the night was gold and bronze winning Daniel Wiffen, who was in Bali on a well deserved holiday but he joined the occasion by video

"It is nice to have that feeling of belonging to a group of athletes."

DJ Pete Snodden warmed up the crowd with pumping music before Olympian-turned-broadcaster Aimee Fuller and the BBC’s Stephen Watson took up their compere duties.

Each athlete was introduced individually against booming music and cheers as they filed through the crowd, taking high fives and handshakes as they made their way to the stage.

There was plenty of crowd pleasing entertainment, with pyrotechnics, rock anthems, break dancers, a BMX stunt display and a dynamic dance routine.

A paralympian swimmer, Barry McClements, 23, from Newtownards, who was 0.16 seconds off a medal in the 100m butterfly, said: "I really enjoyed tonight, getting to celebrate everyone's achievements."