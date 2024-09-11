Victims' campaigner Kenny Donaldson has said the UK Government has created difficulties by "deeply hurting other families who have been denied any recourse to justice, truth and accountability" after a public inquiry was ordered into murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane in 1989.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Finucane, 39, was shot dead at his family home in north Belfast in February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association in an attack found by a series of probes to have involved collusion with the state.

His widow Geraldine and the couple’s three children have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn made the announcement to the House of Commons.

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson from SEFF

Kenny Donaldson, Director of Services at the Lisnaskea based South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), stated that there was "no justification" for the murder of Mr Finucane.

However, he has questioned why the Finucane family are having another inquiry into the death – whereas other Troubles-related deaths have yet “to have anything beyond a skeleton investigation at the point of the murder.”

He said: "We have always been clear; the murder of Pat Finucane was a heinous crime carried out by terrorists and there is absolutely no justification for that action no matter what lens someone seeks to look at the situation from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fact he represented terrorists and murderers as a solicitor was not justification for his murder.

"The fact that his three brothers were systemic terrorists within The Provisional IRA (John, Dermot and Seamus) does not justify his murder either.

"He was murdered as a civilian in front of his wife and young family and that is the fact that must be acknowledged".

Mr Donaldson added: "The difficulty with the UK Government ordering a Public Inquiry is that it has judged that this particular crime is worthy of an additional forensic focus and resource which little-no other Troubles related terrorist crimes receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has the impact of deeply hurting other families who have been denied any recourse to justice, truth and accountability. Republican terrorists have been appeased and placated and through actions by both Nation States have become virtually untouchable since the point of The Belfast Agreement.

"Where civil issues are concerned, what address where to send their civil claims to c/o The Provisional IRA Army Council?

"The Finucane family have had several inquiries into their loved ones murder, many others have yet to have anything beyond a skeleton investigation at the point of the murder.

"The Secretary of State has been made aware by our group of the risks associated with continuance of a policy which elevates and empowers the few, but which fails the many. And it is for he and his Government to respond to our challenges made of him, and those of others”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Donaldson has questioned the Irish Government’s commitment to getting justice for other SEFF families ahead of a meeting with the Department of Foreign Affairs tomorrow.

“We also note commentary from the Irish Government and no doubt this case was discussed at last week’s love in or reset meeting between the premiers of both nations,” he continued.

“The Irish Government has vociferously raised this case with the UK Government, what is it record in regards to representing the interests and cries for justice and accountability for SEFF’s families? Whether that be Terence McKeever’s family, Ian Sproule’s family, the families of The Narrow Water massacre, the families of Harry Breen and Bob Buchanan, the families of so many innocents impacted within their own jurisdiction.