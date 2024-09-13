Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill during a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) in Dublin Castle

The pausing of funding for city and growth deals in Northern Ireland has been blasted by the First Minister as “unacceptable and deplorable”.

The move by the UK Government comes amid a spending review.

It will impact four deals which are for Belfast regions, Londonderry city and Strabane, Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid South West.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she will call on the Government to reconsider.

“The decision to pause funding for city and growth deals is unacceptable and deplorable, and I would urge the British Government to urgently reconsider,” she said.

“This approach is extremely short-sighted. These city and growth deals will be game-changers for the regeneration of our cities and towns, and a catalyst for economic growth and creating good jobs. It’s crucial that they continue as planned.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “Officials were informed of this potential direction of travel on Wednesday.

“We raised this during a meeting with the Chancellor in London on Thursday, spelling out the dire consequences such a decision would have and urged for a reconsideration.

“Departments and deal partners will be urgently assessing what this pause means for the city and growth deals projects moving forward. There will be much detail to work out, but we will do that as a matter of urgency, alongside all relevant partners.”

Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald accused the Government of “acting in bad faith”.

She said she has written to the Treasury calling on it to “immediately reverse this reprehensible decision”, which she said “comes less than a week before the scheduled signing of the Derry City and Strabane Deal”.

She added: “I urged the British Government to provide space for proper political engagement to get to a positive outcome and a commitment to go ahead with the deal.

“Instead they have chosen to proceed to pause their funding commitments.

“The British Government have said it’s attempting to reset relationships, instead they have acted in very bad faith.