A pedestrian has tragically passed away after being hit by a vehicle in County Down.

The woman died at the scene in the Ballygowan Road area of Comber just before 4.45pm on Saturday.

PSNI Inspector Adair said: "Police received and responded to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a female pedestrian in the Ballygowan Road area of the town shortly before 4.45pm.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Annemarie McWilliams will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner on Tuesday

"Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene from her injuries.

"The area was closed to traffic for a period of time, but later reopened."

The inspector added: "Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with inquiries, to get in touch.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1177 of 22/02/25."

Leanne Thomas was laid to rest on Sunday at Dungannon Independent Methodist Church

Meanwhile, a funeral has taken place for one of the two women who tragically lost her life on Northern Ireland's roads last Thursday.

Leanne Thomas (nee Carey), 43, died after she had been a passenger in a Ford Ka which collided with a Nissan Note about 5pm on Thursday just to the south of Cookstown, close to the Old Loughrey Road.

Ms Thomas was a mother-of-seven, with a death notice saying "she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle."

Tributes from friends described Leanne as "such a beautiful girl", with another saying that "another mummy has gone too soon".

Sandra Hunter posted: “Sorry to hear about Leanne. Thinking of you all at this very sad time. May you all find strength in the days ahead.”

Donna Magno added: “So sorry to hear this very sad news about Leanne its just heartbreaking our thoughts and prayers are with all the family. May you all find strength in the days and months ahead.”

A funeral service for Ms Thomas took place at Dungannon Independent Methodist Church on Sunday, with a private interment in Cottagequin Cemetery.

Heartbreakingly, Ms Thomas leaves behind children Rachel, Reece, Megan, Callum, Caitlin, Ryan and Riley.

In addition, funeral details have also been announced for 35-year-old Annemarie (Annie) McWilliams, who died in a crash on the Windyhall Road, which runs between Coleraine and Limavady at 3.10pm on Thursday.

It involved a Seat Ibiza and a Toyota Hilux; Ms McWilliams, who hailed from Kilrea, was driving the Seat.

Tributes poured in online for Ms McWilliams who worked as a maternity support worker.

The Northern Health Trust said: “The Northern Trust Maternity Team is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved colleague Annie McWilliams.

“Annie made a hugely positive impact on both her colleagues and the women and families she cared for.”

A funeral notice for her described her as “loving daughter of Philip (Phelim) McWilliams and the late Martina (née McNally), beloved niece of Kevin and Jacqui, and much adored cousin of Christopher and Erin”.

It added: “Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by the entire McWilliams and McNally family circle.”