People from Northern Ireland at King's Coronation ceremony share their highlights

Northern Ireland Women’s record cap holder Julie Nelson said it was a “surreal” experience.

Julie, who was awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2021, said: “It was an absolutely surreal day attending the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. I was delighted to be part of such a momentous occasion in our history.”

Kate Hoey was back in Northern Ireland last night after attending the ceremony, which she found particularly moving.

Jackie Redpath, Nicola Verner (black and white dress) and Deborah Watters (light blue hat and dress) had front row seats in Westminster Abbey

“What a privilege it was to be there,” she said.

"It made me so proud to be British. I found the public affirmation of allegiance very moving.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who took his place in Westminster Abbey next to English composer Baron Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins, tweeted: “What a great honour it was to be present today for the coronation service in Westminster Abbey of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

"I was delighted to see so many from Northern Ireland taking part in the service and in the ceremonies associated with the coronation. It was fantastic to have students from Methodist College in Belfast in the wonderful choir.”

DUP peer Lord Dodds said of the occasion: "It was a spectacular array of colours, sounds and emotions – a glorious ceremony for the ages. What a privilege it was to be part of it."

Shankill Road councillor Nicola Verner was in Westminster Abbey along with community worker Jackie Redpath and Deborah Watters, co-director at NI Alternatives.

Nicola, a DUP representative, said: “It was an honour and a privilege to represent a community I love and who celebrates the monarchy like nowhere else.”

The trio had front row seats for the ceremony, but Deborah thought at one point she might not make it, after two flights were cancelled on Friday.