Petrol bomb attack on house in Bangor causes scorch damage; three people inside at the time were uninjured

A petrol bomb attack on an occupied house in Bangor has led to broken windows and scorch damage.
Detectives are appealing for information after the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning, which happened in due south of central Bangor, in an area off the Newtownards Road, near the ring road. A PSNI press release in the name of a Detective Sergeant Cargin (no first name given) said: “At approximately 1am we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the Skipperstone Road area. “Officers, along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished. A number of windows were broken and scorch damage was caused to the property during the attack and the three people who were in the house at the time were uninjured.
“This attack is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 80 of 25/03/23. “A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”