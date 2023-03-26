Petrol bomb attack on house in Bangor causes scorch damage; three people inside at the time were uninjured

Detectives are appealing for information after the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning, which happened in due south of central Bangor, in an area off the Newtownards Road, near the ring road. A PSNI press release in the name of a Detective Sergeant Cargin (no first name given) said: “At approximately 1am we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the Skipperstone Road area. “Officers, along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished. A number of windows were broken and scorch damage was caused to the property during the attack and the three people who were in the house at the time were uninjured.