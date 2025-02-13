Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a petrol bomb incident in Crossmaglen in the early hours of this morning (February 13).

A Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3.45am, it was reported that a number of vehicles had been set alight outside a house in the Carran Close area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“A male occupant was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

“Two vehicles were completely burnt out as a result of the incident, and one was damaged. Extensive damage was also caused to the front of the property, as well as smoke damage being caused inside.

“This was an extremely reckless attack, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“We are appealing for anyone who might have any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 133 of 13/02/25.”