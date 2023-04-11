Picture Special: US President Joe Biden has arrived in Northern Ireland after landing at Belfast International airport
President Joe Biden arrives in Northern Ireland at start of four day visit to the island of Ireland
By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Apr 2023, 22:40 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 22:54 BST
Picture Special
1. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (third right) at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, ahead of the arrival of US President Joe Biden for his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday April 11, 2023.
