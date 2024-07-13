PICTURES: The new Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn enjoys the 'very special' Twelfth in Fermanagh

Hilary Benn MP said on Friday that he had been looking forward to a “very, very special day”.

He said it was “a pleasure” for him and Fleur Anderson (Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for NIO) to be at the parade in Irvinestown.

“Obviously, the Twelfth of July is a very, very special day and I've been greatly looking forward to coming. We started the day at the PSNI headquarters with Jon Boutcher and the officers there who are overseeing the Twelfth of July celebrations.

“I'm very glad to hear that they've passed off peacefully and I am looking forward – it’s been a great pleasure to meet everyone who's here – I’m looking forward to seeing the parade, to seeing this celebration of culture and history.

Asked by reporters what he was most looking forward to on his first Twelfth, Mr Benn said: “To see what happens and to watch the celebration of culture and history in a family-friendly way, which I know is what will happen here today in Irvinestown – because it's really important that all of us from whatever community we come from, whatever background, we're able to celebrate our culture.

“But to do so in a way that is inclusive and not exclusive and I'm sure that I will see that here today.”

He added: “And then, I'm going off later to find the gravestone on which the name of my mother's great grandfather is to be found in just near Roslea, also in Co Fermanagh. So this is also a slight personal pilgrimage today as well as coming here to join in the celebration.”

1 . Hilary Benn in Fermanagh Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn and Fleur Anderson, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State are pictured in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes Photo Sales

2 . Hilary Benn in Fermanagh Hilary Benn and Fleur Anderson, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State enjoying tea in Irvinestown with local Orangemen. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes Photo Sales

3 . Hilary Benn in Fermanagh Laughing with Orange representatives. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes Photo Sales