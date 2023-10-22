News you can trust since 1737
PM Sunak’s phone number ‘published online’ as Downing Street refuses to comment on 'security matters'

The Prime Minister’s phone number has been published online in an embarrassing security breach.
By David Hughes, PA Political Editor
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
Rishi Sunak’s personal mobile number was revealed after social media pranksters published audio of the phone ringing and the Prime Minister’s answerphone message responding, The Sun reported.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “We don’t comment on security matters.”

The number is the one Sunak has used for many years – including while chancellor and during last year’s leadership election, the newspaper said.

Prime Minister Rishi SunakPrime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

He was reportedly given a new, separate number when he came to power almost a year ago.

But the online video that emerged on Sunday appears to show the personal number has continued to be in operation.

Earlier this month it emerged that Mr Sunak told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry he was unable to provide WhatsApp messages sent from the number because he failed to back them up and had changed phones several times so “does not have access” to them.

It is not the first time that a prime minister’s mobile phone number has been available online.

Boris Johnson was advised to stop using his personal phone and not access it again on security grounds while serving as prime minister in May 2021 after it emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

That led to a protracted process to extract his messages for the Covid-19 inquiry, reportedly made more complicated because he forgot his passcode.

