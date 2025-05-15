Police appeal for information after house is set is on fire in Omagh as man is taken to hospital for treatment
Detective Sergeant Reid said: "We received a report shortly before 2:30am on Thursday morning that a property in the Riverview Park area was on fire.
"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"One man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
"This is being treated as deliberate ignition and we are appealing to anyone with any information or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell footage, dashcam or other video footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 104 of 15/05/25."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/