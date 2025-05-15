Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an arson at a residential property in Omagh on Thursday (May 15)

Detective Sergeant Reid said: "We received a report shortly before 2:30am on Thursday morning that a property in the Riverview Park area was on fire.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"One man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"This is being treated as deliberate ignition and we are appealing to anyone with any information or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell footage, dashcam or other video footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 104 of 15/05/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/