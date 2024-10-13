Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an assault which occurred in north Belfast on Friday (October 11).

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 11.30am, officers received and responded to a report of an altercation in the Donegal Street area of the city.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police observed a large group of people who dispersed upon their arrival.

“Officers located one man who had sustained lacerations to his chin, his ear and his upper body, including his arm and his abdomen.

“The victim, aged in his 20s, was transported to hospital for medical treatment. It is not believed at this time that his injuries are life threatening.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened, to contact us. We are particularly appealing to anyone who might have captured any mobile phone footage to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 557 of 11/10/24.”

