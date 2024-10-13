Police appeal for information after man in his 20s is left with several injuries following assault in north Belfast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 11.30am, officers received and responded to a report of an altercation in the Donegal Street area of the city.
“Upon arrival at the scene, police observed a large group of people who dispersed upon their arrival.
“Officers located one man who had sustained lacerations to his chin, his ear and his upper body, including his arm and his abdomen.
“The victim, aged in his 20s, was transported to hospital for medical treatment. It is not believed at this time that his injuries are life threatening.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened, to contact us. We are particularly appealing to anyone who might have captured any mobile phone footage to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 557 of 11/10/24.”
A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.