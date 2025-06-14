Police appeal for information after receiving burglary report in Armagh as medication is taken from property
It was reported that between 3.30pm and 4.00pm, an unknown man followed the occupant into his home at a fold in the Scotch Street area.
The man stole some medication before making off from the scene.
The suspect is described as being approximately 6’ tall in height with short black hair, black rimmed glasses wearing a white t-shirt, black gilet and beige shorts.
Detective Constable Dunlop said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1380 of 13/06/25.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
