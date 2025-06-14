Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in Armagh on Friday (June 13)

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in Armagh on Friday (June 13).

It was reported that between 3.30pm and 4.00pm, an unknown man followed the occupant into his home at a fold in the Scotch Street area.

The man stole some medication before making off from the scene.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6’ tall in height with short black hair, black rimmed glasses wearing a white t-shirt, black gilet and beige shorts.

Detective Constable Dunlop said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1380 of 13/06/25.”