Police appeal for information after woman in her 60s is left in a serious condition following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Newtownards

By Johnny McNabb
Published 27th May 2024, 15:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Comber Road, Newtownards.

Sergeant King said: “A report was received shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon (May 26) of a collision involving a grey Audi A6 and white Vauxhall Mokka.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Medical attention was provided at the scene and a woman, aged in her 60s, who was taken to hospital remains in a serious condition at this time.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Comber Road, NewtownardsPolice are appealing for information and witnesses following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Comber Road, Newtownards
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Comber Road, Newtownards

“A man and woman, both aged in their 50s, were also treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“The Comber Road which was closed for a period to allow for emergency service access, has now fully reopened to road users.

“Our investigation is underway, with enquiries ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 26/05/24.”

Related topics:PoliceNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.