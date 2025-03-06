Police are appealing for witnesses or footage following report of a serious road traffic collision in Coleraine this morning

Sergeant Moody said: “At approximately 9.30am, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Railway Road area.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment for her injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 342 06/03/24.”