Police appeal for information after woman is air lifted following collision in Coleraine

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 6th Mar 2025, 19:18 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses or footage following report of a serious road traffic collision in Coleraine this morningPolice are appealing for witnesses or footage following report of a serious road traffic collision in Coleraine this morning
Police are appealing for witnesses or footage following report of a serious road traffic collision in Coleraine this morning
Police are appealing for witnesses or footage following report of a serious road traffic collision in Coleraine this morning (March 6).

Sergeant Moody said: “At approximately 9.30am, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Railway Road area.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment for her injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 342 06/03/24.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:PoliceColeraine PoliceColeraineCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice