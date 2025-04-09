Police in Belfast are appealing for witnesses to a five-vehicle collision which occurred on Queens Bridge on Tuesday

Sergeant Wilson said: "We received a report just after 4.40pm that four vehicles had been damaged in a collision.

"Our enquiries to date indicate that a fifth vehicle, a black Volkswagen Golf R, may also have been involved and we are keen to speak to the driver.

"One of the drivers sustained serious injuries, though thankfully it's not believed that these are life-threatening at this time.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact police.

"We would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has relevant dashcam or other footage.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1288 of 08/04/25."

