Police appeal for information as driver sustains 'serious injuries' in five-vehicle collision in Belfast

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 20:34 BST
Police in Belfast are appealing for witnesses to a five-vehicle collision which occurred on Queens Bridge on TuesdayPolice in Belfast are appealing for witnesses to a five-vehicle collision which occurred on Queens Bridge on Tuesday
Police in Belfast are appealing for witnesses to a five-vehicle collision which occurred on Queens Bridge on Tuesday
Police in Belfast are appealing for witnesses to a five-vehicle collision which occurred on Queens Bridge in the city centre on Tuesday (April 8).

Sergeant Wilson said: "We received a report just after 4.40pm that four vehicles had been damaged in a collision.

"Our enquiries to date indicate that a fifth vehicle, a black Volkswagen Golf R, may also have been involved and we are keen to speak to the driver.

"One of the drivers sustained serious injuries, though thankfully it's not believed that these are life-threatening at this time.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact police.

"We would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has relevant dashcam or other footage.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1288 of 08/04/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Should you wish to make a report anonymously, you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

