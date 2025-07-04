Police appeal for information as man is on the run for breaching compassionate bail release
In a statement, police say that despite attempts to arrest Lee, they have so far been unable to locate him and have issued a direct appeal to hand himself in.
Lee has pleaded guilty in relation to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering offences relating to a series of “courier” frauds in 2020/2021 and is awaiting sentencing.
He has since breached the conditions of his bail while on compassionate leave for a funeral on June 19 this year by failing to return to Maghaberry prison.
He is described as being approximately 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with brown hair.
Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 918 of 19/06/25.
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.
