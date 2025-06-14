Police appeal for information as scrambler rider sustains 'serious injuries' in Lurgan collision

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a one-vehicle road traffic collision involving a scrambler in the Silverwood Road area of Lurgan around 8.45am on Friday (June 13).

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The driver of the scrambler was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains at this time.

The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 317 of 13/6/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

