Police have confirmed that they are currently at the scene of an ongoing security alert in the Meadowbrook area of Craigavon.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area at this time.

The PSNI state that an update will be issued in due course.

It comes after a number of security alerts in Northern Ireland in recent days – including another in the Meadowbrook area.

On Friday, Police in Craigavon were advising the public to be on the lookout for any unusual or suspicious items, particularly in the Meadowbrook/Pinebank/Tullygally areas.

It came after non-specific information was received that would suggest a device may have been left in the general area.

Furthermore, a viable device was found in the Ardnamonagh Parade area of west Belfast on Friday, which led to the evacuation of several local residents and roads in the area being closed.

Ammunition Technical Officers examined the object and confirmed it was a viable device. It was removed for further forensic examination.

On Sunday (October 26), police discovered a viable explosive at a residential property in the Campion Court area of the Waterside in Londonderry.

Ammunition Technical Officers deemed the device to be viable after examination.